Army hits gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran [25/سبتمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Sep 25 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled on Monday gatherings of Saudi soldiers and destroy a bulldozer in Saudi military sites in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba.



The gatherings, with the bulldozer, were targeted in Qais mountain in Jizan and al-Talah site in Najran.



Meanwhile, the Saudi warplanes waged three raids on the same sites, the official added.





AA

ٍSaba