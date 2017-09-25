Army breaks Saudi troops' infiltration in Asir [25/سبتمبر/2017]



ASIR, Sep 25 (Saba) - The heroes of the army and popular forces repelled an infiltration attempt by the Saudi army and their mercenaries on the site of Thia in the Saudi border province of Asir, a military official told Saba on Monday.



Meanwhile, the artillery bombardment of the army and popular forces targeted enemy gatherings in al Rabuah area in Asir.



In the meantime, the US- backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched 22 raids on different areas in Rabuah over the past hours, the official added.





