آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 25 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:51:00م
مصرع وإصابة العشرات من المرتزقة في عمليات نوعية خلال الساعات الماضية
لقي العشرات من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي مصرعهم في عمليات نوعية نفذها أبطال الجيش و اللجان الشعبية في الجبهات الداخلية وما وراء الحدود خلال الساعات الماضية .
اصابات بمواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال بطولكرم و الاحتلال يعتقل 15 فلسطينيا
أصيب عشرات المواطنين الفلسطينيين بجروح مختلفة خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت صباح اليوم الاثنين في مدينة طولكرم شمال الضفة الغربية.
زنغنه: التزام أوبك بتخفيضات النفط
صرح وزير النفط الإيراني بيجن زنغنه اليوم الاثنين إن التزام أوبك باتفاق خفض إنتاج الخام مقبول، مضيفا أن هناك حاجة لبعض التغييرات إذا كانت الدول المنتجة تسعى لإعادة التوازن إلى السوق.
نادال موجوروزا يتربعا على عرش التصنيف العالمي للاعبي التنس
حافظا كلا من الإسباني رافائيل نادال ومواطنته جاربين موجوروزا على صدارة التصنيف العالمي للاعبي التنس المحترفين والمحترفات بعد إعلان القائمة الجديدة، اليوم الاثنين.
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حريب القراميش بمأرب
دمير جرافة واستهداف تجمعات للجنود السعوديين بنجران وجيزان
انقطاع الكهرباء يتسبب في إلغاء عدد من الرحلات بمطار سيدني
قيادة محافظة حجة تنعي العقيد عمار أبو خرفشة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM reveals expected visit of int'l officials to Yemen
[25/سبتمبر/2017]
SANAA, Sep 25 (Saba) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf Abdullah revealed an expected visit of international officials to Yemen within next weeks.

In a press conference obtained by Saba, Sharaf Said " foreign ambassadors and officials will
arrive in the capital Sanaa to meet President of the supreme political council, prime minister."

"During their visit, they would inspect the heavy damage and war crimes caused by Saudi war against the Yemeni people," Sharaf said.

Meanwhile, the minister welcomed a draft resolution adopted by Netherlands and Canada, as well as all other supporting countries to form an international independent committee to investigate into Saudi-led aggression war crimes in Yemen.

Sharaf renewed the National Salvation Government's readiness to negotiate with the aggression states for achieving a honorable peace to all Yemenis.


AA/zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حريب القراميش بمأرب
[25/سبتمبر/2017]
العدوان السعودي يواصل استهداف المواطنين والبنية التحتية
[25/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف منزل وسيارة مواطن بمديرية باقم بصعدة
[24/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 14 غارة مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[24/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 255 غارة خلال ثلاثة أيام
[24/سبتمبر/2017]
