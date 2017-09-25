FM reveals expected visit of int'l officials to Yemen [25/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 25 (Saba) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf Abdullah revealed an expected visit of international officials to Yemen within next weeks.



In a press conference obtained by Saba, Sharaf Said " foreign ambassadors and officials will

arrive in the capital Sanaa to meet President of the supreme political council, prime minister."



"During their visit, they would inspect the heavy damage and war crimes caused by Saudi war against the Yemeni people," Sharaf said.



Meanwhile, the minister welcomed a draft resolution adopted by Netherlands and Canada, as well as all other supporting countries to form an international independent committee to investigate into Saudi-led aggression war crimes in Yemen.



Sharaf renewed the National Salvation Government's readiness to negotiate with the aggression states for achieving a honorable peace to all Yemenis.





