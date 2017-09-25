ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 25 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:45:07ص
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يهنئ الشعب اليمني بأعياد الثورة ويناقش معالجة بعض التباينات
وقف المجلس السياسي الأعلى في إجتماعه اليوم برئاسة الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، وبحضور نائبه الدكتور قاسم لبوزة أمام آخر المستجدات المحلية والإقليمية والدولية.
اصابات بمواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال بطولكرم و الاحتلال يعتقل 15 فلسطينيا
أصيب عشرات المواطنين الفلسطينيين بجروح مختلفة خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت صباح اليوم الاثنين في مدينة طولكرم شمال الضفة الغربية.
زنغنه: التزام أوبك بتخفيضات النفط
صرح وزير النفط الإيراني بيجن زنغنه اليوم الاثنين إن التزام أوبك باتفاق خفض إنتاج الخام مقبول، مضيفا أن هناك حاجة لبعض التغييرات إذا كانت الدول المنتجة تسعى لإعادة التوازن إلى السوق.
نادال موجوروزا يتربعا على عرش التصنيف العالمي للاعبي التنس
حافظا كلا من الإسباني رافائيل نادال ومواطنته جاربين موجوروزا على صدارة التصنيف العالمي للاعبي التنس المحترفين والمحترفات بعد إعلان القائمة الجديدة، اليوم الاثنين.
آخر الأخبار:
صهر ترمب يتداول شؤون البيت الأبيض عبر بريده الالكتروني الخاص(صحيفة)
كندا: لا اقتراحات اميركية باجراء تغييرات في بنود (النافتا)
العدوان السعودي يواصل استهداف المواطنين والبنية التحتية
مرسوم اميركي حول الهجرة يشمل كوريا الشمالية وفنزويلا وتشاد
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[25/سبتمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Sep 25 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in north of Khalid comp and Rayshan mountain of Mawza directorate of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The operation took place late on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the official added that the snipers unit of the army and popular forces shot dead three mercenaries in the same region.

The army also managed to repel a mercenaries' attempt to sneak up towards west of al-Shabakah site, killing and injuring many of the mercenaries, the official said.


Najat/zak

saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان السعودي يواصل استهداف المواطنين والبنية التحتية
[25/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف منزل وسيارة مواطن بمديرية باقم بصعدة
[24/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 14 غارة مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[24/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 255 غارة خلال ثلاثة أيام
[24/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف حفار مياه بمنطقة المهاذر في صعدة
[24/سبتمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by