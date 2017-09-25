Army targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [25/سبتمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Sep 25 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in north of Khalid comp and Rayshan mountain of Mawza directorate of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The operation took place late on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the official added that the snipers unit of the army and popular forces shot dead three mercenaries in the same region.



The army also managed to repel a mercenaries' attempt to sneak up towards west of al-Shabakah site, killing and injuring many of the mercenaries, the official said.





Najat/zak



saba