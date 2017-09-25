ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 25 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:51:00م
مصرع وإصابة العشرات من المرتزقة في عمليات نوعية خلال الساعات الماضية
لقي العشرات من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي مصرعهم في عمليات نوعية نفذها أبطال الجيش و اللجان الشعبية في الجبهات الداخلية وما وراء الحدود خلال الساعات الماضية .
اصابات بمواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال بطولكرم و الاحتلال يعتقل 15 فلسطينيا
أصيب عشرات المواطنين الفلسطينيين بجروح مختلفة خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت صباح اليوم الاثنين في مدينة طولكرم شمال الضفة الغربية.
زنغنه: التزام أوبك بتخفيضات النفط
صرح وزير النفط الإيراني بيجن زنغنه اليوم الاثنين إن التزام أوبك باتفاق خفض إنتاج الخام مقبول، مضيفا أن هناك حاجة لبعض التغييرات إذا كانت الدول المنتجة تسعى لإعادة التوازن إلى السوق.
نادال موجوروزا يتربعا على عرش التصنيف العالمي للاعبي التنس
حافظا كلا من الإسباني رافائيل نادال ومواطنته جاربين موجوروزا على صدارة التصنيف العالمي للاعبي التنس المحترفين والمحترفات بعد إعلان القائمة الجديدة، اليوم الاثنين.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حريب القراميش بمأرب
دمير جرافة واستهداف تجمعات للجنود السعوديين بنجران وجيزان
انقطاع الكهرباء يتسبب في إلغاء عدد من الرحلات بمطار سيدني
قيادة محافظة حجة تنعي العقيد عمار أبو خرفشة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggression warplanes launches 14 strikes on Saada
[25/سبتمبر/2017]

SAADA, Sep 25 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched more than fourteen raids on separate areas in Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Monday.

Seven of the air strikes hit south of al Awadhi, al Malil and Khaliqa in the district of Kotaf, and destroyed Namlah bridge between Munabih and Razih districts.

The aggression warplanes also launched three strikes on al Hamaki area and Mandaba area in Baqim district. They also waged a raid on Takhia area in Majz district, and another raid on Shada district.

The enemy warplanes also hit a poultry farm two times in al Mhather area in Sahar district, resulting in full destruction of the farm.


Eman/zak


saba
