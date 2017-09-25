Saudi aggression warplanes launches 14 strikes on Saada [25/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 25 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched more than fourteen raids on separate areas in Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Monday.



Seven of the air strikes hit south of al Awadhi, al Malil and Khaliqa in the district of Kotaf, and destroyed Namlah bridge between Munabih and Razih districts.



The aggression warplanes also launched three strikes on al Hamaki area and Mandaba area in Baqim district. They also waged a raid on Takhia area in Majz district, and another raid on Shada district.



The enemy warplanes also hit a poultry farm two times in al Mhather area in Sahar district, resulting in full destruction of the farm.





Eman/zak





saba