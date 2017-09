Rocketry attack hit Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [25/سبتمبر/2017]

JAWF, Sep 25 (Saba) - The rocket force of the army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The official said that the rocket attack targeted al-Jarub checkpoint in al-Motoon district and Khangar camp in Khab and Shaf directorate.



The operation caused great losses in lives and equipments among the mercenaries.





Najat/zak



saba