Scores of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in al Dhalea [24/سبتمبر/2017]



DHALEA, Sep 24 (Saba)- The army and popular forces carried out an attack on positions of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in the district of Damt in the province of al Dhalea, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



Scores of the mercenaries were killed and wounded.





Eman/zk







saba