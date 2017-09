Saudi aggression warplanes destroy water wells drilling rig in Saada [24/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 24 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led coalition aggression warplanes targeted a water wells drilling rig early on Sunday in the area of al-Mahather in the district of Sahar in Saada province, an official told Saba.



The warplanes launched three raids on the drilling machine, destroying it completely.





