آخر تحديث: الأحد، 24 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:53:19م
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 255 غارة خلال ثلاثة أيام
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي أكثر من 255 غارة خلال الثلاثة الأيام الماضية أسفرت عن سقوط عدد من الشهداء والجرحى وتدمير البنية التحتية وممتلكات المواطنين .
قاذفات أمريكية تحلق قرب الساحل الشرقي لكوريا الشمالية
حلقت قاذفات أمريكية قرب السواحل الشرقية لكوريا الديمقراطية فى خطوة من شأنها تصعيد حدة التوتر فى شبه الجزيرة الكورية ومحاولة أمريكية لاستعراض القوة بعد التهديدات التى أطلقها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب تجاه بيونغ يانغ.
الصين تعلن عن خطط لخفض امدادات النفط إلى كوريا الشمالية
أعلنت الصين اليوم عن خطط لخفض صادرات النفط إلى كوريا الشمالية.
رئيس الوزراء يهنئ منتخب الناشئين بتأهله إلى نهايات كأس آسيا
هنأ رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور ، المنتخب الوطني للناشئين على تصدره مجموعته وتأهله المستحق إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا للناشئين التي ستقام العام المقبل في ماليزيا الشقيقة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
2 Saudi-paid mercenary commanders killed in Marib
[24/سبتمبر/2017]

MARIB, Sep 24 (Saba) – Two Saudi-paid mercenary field commanders were killed in an attack launched by the army and popular forces in the battlefront of Serwah in Marib province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The mercenaries, so-called Ali Ghalib al- Warish and so-called Qassim Qaid al- Salahy were killed in the battle by the fires of the army and popular forces east of Serwah, the military official confirmed.


Eman/zk

saba
