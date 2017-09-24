2 Saudi-paid mercenary commanders killed in Marib [24/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 24 (Saba) – Two Saudi-paid mercenary field commanders were killed in an attack launched by the army and popular forces in the battlefront of Serwah in Marib province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The mercenaries, so-called Ali Ghalib al- Warish and so-called Qassim Qaid al- Salahy were killed in the battle by the fires of the army and popular forces east of Serwah, the military official confirmed.





Eman/zk



