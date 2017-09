32 Saudi air raids hit Saada, Najran [24/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged 32 strikes on different areas of Najran and Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes hit al-Fara area and Saher district of Saada, as well as al-Shurfah, al-Shabakah and al-Talah areas of Najran, the official added.





AA

Saba