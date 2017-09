US-Saudi-led coalition warplanes hit residential area in capital Sanaa [24/سبتمبر/2017]



SANAA, Sep 24 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged two strikes on residential areas in the capital Sanaa overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The air strikes targeted al- Hafa area of al-Sabeen district two times.

The two air raids left damages in the citizens' private properties and houses, said the official.





