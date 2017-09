Army foils infiltration of Saudi soldiers in Asir [24/سبتمبر/2017]



ASIR, Sep 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi soldiers to infiltrate towards Saudi military sites in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and wounded in Saudi military site of Sahwah in spite of warplanes waged more than 22 strikes to support the soldiers on the ground in the operation, the official added.





