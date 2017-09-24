Army targets gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Jawf [24/سبتمبر/2017]



JAWF, Sep 24 (Saba) - Missile Force of the Army and Popular Forces fired two Katyusha rockets on a gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries and their vehicles in the district of al- Ghail in Al-Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The missile attack left casualties among the ranks of the mercenaries.

Meanwhile, the artillery force targeted gatherings for the mercenaries in al- Ordhy village, also in al- Ghail, and destroyed a mortar.





Eman/zk



SABA