Army targets gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Jawf
[24/سبتمبر/2017]
JAWF, Sep 24 (Saba) - Missile Force of the Army and Popular Forces fired two Katyusha rockets on a gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries and their vehicles in the district of al- Ghail in Al-Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
The missile attack left casualties among the ranks of the mercenaries.
Meanwhile, the artillery force targeted gatherings for the mercenaries in al- Ordhy village, also in al- Ghail, and destroyed a mortar.
Eman/zk
SABA