Ballistic missile hits Saudi King Khaled Air Base in Khamis Mushait [24/سبتمبر/2017]



ASIR, Sep 24 (Saba) – The rocketry force fired a ballistic missile, M2, on Saudi King Khaled Air Base in Khamis Mushait city in Asir province, the force said in a statement late on Saturday.



The missile hit the goal, it said.





