آخر تحديث: السبت، 23 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 03:13:07م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي في وفاة الشيخ بكيل حزام الطميرة
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة الشيخ بكيل حزام بن قسام الطميرة، عن عمر ناهز الـ 90 عاما، حافل بالعطاء في خدمة الوطن والمجتمع.
رئيس كوريا الشمالية : ترامب مختل عقلياً وسيدفع ثمناً باهظاً
توعد رئيس كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بدفع ثمن باهظ بعد تصريحاته الأخيرة حول بيونغ يانغ .. واصفاً إياه بـ "المختل عقلياً".
استقرار النفط مع مناقشة كبار المنتجين اتفاق خفض الإنتاج
سجلت أسعار النفط استقرارا اليوم الجمعة مع ترقب السوق لنتائج اجتماع كبار المنتجين في فينا بخصوص تمديد تخفيضات الإنتاج لما بعد مارس المقبل.
المنتخب الوطني للناشئين يتأهل لنهائيات كأس آسيا بفوزه على بنجلاديش
تأهل المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا للمنتخبات تحت 16 عاماً عقب فوزه اليوم على منتخب بنجلاديش بهدفين دون مقابل في المباراة الثانية والأخيرة له في التصفيات ضمن المجموعة الخامسة المقامة حالياً في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة.
استشهاد مواطن بغارة استهدفت مسجدا بجزيرة غراب بالحديدة
ارتفاع عدد المتضررين من الفيضانات في ماليزيا إلى أكثر من ألفي شخص
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة بمديرية المتون في الجوف
إيران تعلن إجراء تجربة ناجحة لإطلاق صاروخ "خرمشهر"
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
A background about Legal Center for Rights and Development
[23/سبتمبر/2017]


SANAA, Sep 23 (Saba) – The Legal Center for Rights and Development it is a human rights organization independent non-governmental organization for monitoring and documenting the violations and crimes that committed by Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.


It should be noted that The United Nations relied, in some of its statistics in analyzing conflict victims, on Legal Center for Rights and Development as an important source.


As well as in addition to adopting the Legal Center by a large number of Arab and international news agencies and many international human rights organizations.

The Legal Center for Rights and Development in all its reports and researches relies mainly on the investigations carried out by its members in Yemen who do so through field visits or the meetings with survivors or eyewitnesses.


Legal Center publishes its researches and analysis in form of expanded reports and studies published and available in Arabic and English languages on its website.

http://www.lcrdye.org


Najat N

Saba
