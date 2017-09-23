A background about Legal Center for Rights and Development [23/سبتمبر/2017]





SANAA, Sep 23 (Saba) – The Legal Center for Rights and Development it is a human rights organization independent non-governmental organization for monitoring and documenting the violations and crimes that committed by Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.





It should be noted that The United Nations relied, in some of its statistics in analyzing conflict victims, on Legal Center for Rights and Development as an important source.





As well as in addition to adopting the Legal Center by a large number of Arab and international news agencies and many international human rights organizations.



The Legal Center for Rights and Development in all its reports and researches relies mainly on the investigations carried out by its members in Yemen who do so through field visits or the meetings with survivors or eyewitnesses.





Legal Center publishes its researches and analysis in form of expanded reports and studies published and available in Arabic and English languages on its website.



http://www.lcrdye.org





Najat N



Saba