Citizen killed in Saudi-paid mercenaries' shelling on Lahj [23/سبتمبر/2017]



LAHJ, Sep 23 (Saba) – A citizen was killed when Saudi-paid mercenaries fired an artillery shells on Lahj province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling hit al-Shurija area, killing the citizen, the official added.





AA

ٍSaba