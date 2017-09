23 Saudi air strikes hit Hajja [23/سبتمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Sep 23 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged 23 strikes on districts of Hajja province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



19 strikes hit Haradh and Medi districts and four others raids on Abas and Bakail al-Mir districts, causing heavy damage to properties of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba