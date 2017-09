Death toll from aggression raids rise to 9 [20/سبتمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Sep. 20 (Saba) – The death toll from the eight US-Saudi aggression airstrikes in al-Hashwa area in Sa'ada province on Wednesday rose to three people.







A local official said to Saba that the hostile warplanes targeted citizens' houses in al-Qadam zone in al-Hashwa that also injured six people.







HA





Saba