Army kills mercenaries in Jawf [19/سبتمبر/2017]

JAWF, Sep. 19 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Tuesday carried out a unique military operation on the aggression mercenaries sites in Jawf province.





A number of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in the attack east of Malaha area in al-Masloub district in Jawf, a military official said to Saba.



Saba