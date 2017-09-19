ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 19 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 07:34:46م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف.
المحكمة الاتحادية العليا العراقية تأمر بتعليق إستفتاء إستقلال إقليم كردستان العراق
أمرت المحكمة الاتحادية العليا في العراق اليوم الاثنين بتعليق الاستفتاء المرتقب بشأن استقلال إقليم كردستان العراق .. مؤكدة أن قرار الاستفتاء غير دستوري.
منطقة اليورو تسجل معدل تضخم 1.5بالمائة في أغسطس الماضي
ارتفع معدل التضخم الرئيسي في منطقة اليورو في أربعة أشهر خلال أغسطس الماضي.
مدرب منتخب الناشئين: جئنا للمنافسة على التأهل لنهائيات كأس آسيا
أكد مدير الجهاز الفني للمنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم، المدرب السوري محمد ختام أن المنتخب يشارك في تصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً بهدف المنافسة على التأهل للنهائيات.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi aggression launches raids on Sa'ada, Jizan
[19/سبتمبر/2017] JIZAN, Sep. 19 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition on Tuesday continuing bombing some areas in Sa'ada province and Jizan region.

The Saudi Apache targeted Quwa, al-Khafaqa and Hamedha villages with more than twenty rockets, a military official said to Saba.

The official added that the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged an air raid on al-Amod site in al-Khuba area.

The official said that a number of the western areas in Munabah border district was targeted by the Saudi artillery, causing huge damage to citizens' properties and public roads.

HA

Saba
