US-Saudi aggression launches raids on Sa'ada, Jizan [19/سبتمبر/2017] JIZAN, Sep. 19 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition on Tuesday continuing bombing some areas in Sa'ada province and Jizan region.



The Saudi Apache targeted Quwa, al-Khafaqa and Hamedha villages with more than twenty rockets, a military official said to Saba.



The official added that the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged an air raid on al-Amod site in al-Khuba area.



The official said that a number of the western areas in Munabah border district was targeted by the Saudi artillery, causing huge damage to citizens' properties and public roads.



HA



Saba