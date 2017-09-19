Army breaks infiltrations by Saudi troops in Jizan, inflicts heavy losses upon enemy [19/سبتمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Sep 19 (Saba) - The army and popular forces broke intensive attempts by Saudi enemy troops, along with their mercenaries from UAE , Sudanese forces to sneak up in the border city of Jizan, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The enemy attempts were carried out with intensified air and ground bombardments.

The units of the army and popular forces repelled the enemy attacks and forced them out of the strategic position of al- Hathirah and nearby sites.

The operation resulted in the killing and injuring of scores of the Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries, as well as the destruction of three Saudi military vehicles.

The army and popular forces seized Saudi military equipment after the operation ended, said the official.





Eman M./zak



