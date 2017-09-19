ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 19 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:03:24م
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف المواطنين والجسور ومحطات الوقود
واصل طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي استهداف المواطنين والجسور ومحطات الوقود وشن أكثر من 23 غارة على عدة محافظات خلال الساعات الماضية.
المحكمة الاتحادية العليا العراقية تأمر بتعليق إستفتاء إستقلال إقليم كردستان العراق
أمرت المحكمة الاتحادية العليا في العراق اليوم الاثنين بتعليق الاستفتاء المرتقب بشأن استقلال إقليم كردستان العراق .. مؤكدة أن قرار الاستفتاء غير دستوري.
منطقة اليورو تسجل معدل تضخم 1.5بالمائة في أغسطس الماضي
ارتفع معدل التضخم الرئيسي في منطقة اليورو في أربعة أشهر خلال أغسطس الماضي.
رونالدو يعود لريال مدريد للضغط على برشلونة المتصدر
سيعود كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد إلى المباريات أمام ريال بيتيس يوم الاربعاء القادم بعد قضاء عقوبة إيقاف خمس مباريات في وقت يسعى فيه حامل اللقب لمواصلة الضغط على غريمه برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الاولى الاسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
القوات العراقية تبدأ عملية استعادة قضاء عنه في غرب البلاد
واشنطن تحث ميانمار على السماح للمدنيين بالعودة
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 9 فلسطينيين في الضفة..وعصابات المستوطنين تجدد اقتحاماتها للمسجد الأقصى من باب المغاربة
سو تشي تعلن استعداد بلادها لتنظيم عودة اللاجئين الروهينغا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army breaks infiltrations by Saudi troops in Jizan, inflicts heavy losses upon enemy
[19/سبتمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Sep 19 (Saba) - The army and popular forces broke intensive attempts by Saudi enemy troops, along with their mercenaries from UAE , Sudanese forces to sneak up in the border city of Jizan, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The enemy attempts were carried out with intensified air and ground bombardments.
The units of the army and popular forces repelled the enemy attacks and forced them out of the strategic position of al- Hathirah and nearby sites.
The operation resulted in the killing and injuring of scores of the Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries, as well as the destruction of three Saudi military vehicles.
The army and popular forces seized Saudi military equipment after the operation ended, said the official.


Eman M./zak

saba
