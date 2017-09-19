ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 19 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:03:24م
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف المواطنين والجسور ومحطات الوقود
واصل طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي استهداف المواطنين والجسور ومحطات الوقود وشن أكثر من 23 غارة على عدة محافظات خلال الساعات الماضية.
المحكمة الاتحادية العليا العراقية تأمر بتعليق إستفتاء إستقلال إقليم كردستان العراق
أمرت المحكمة الاتحادية العليا في العراق اليوم الاثنين بتعليق الاستفتاء المرتقب بشأن استقلال إقليم كردستان العراق .. مؤكدة أن قرار الاستفتاء غير دستوري.
منطقة اليورو تسجل معدل تضخم 1.5بالمائة في أغسطس الماضي
ارتفع معدل التضخم الرئيسي في منطقة اليورو في أربعة أشهر خلال أغسطس الماضي.
رونالدو يعود لريال مدريد للضغط على برشلونة المتصدر
سيعود كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد إلى المباريات أمام ريال بيتيس يوم الاربعاء القادم بعد قضاء عقوبة إيقاف خمس مباريات في وقت يسعى فيه حامل اللقب لمواصلة الضغط على غريمه برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الاولى الاسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
القوات العراقية تبدأ عملية استعادة قضاء عنه في غرب البلاد
واشنطن تحث ميانمار على السماح للمدنيين بالعودة
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 9 فلسطينيين في الضفة..وعصابات المستوطنين تجدد اقتحاماتها للمسجد الأقصى من باب المغاربة
سو تشي تعلن استعداد بلادها لتنظيم عودة اللاجئين الروهينغا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
108 humanitarian organizations sign letter demanding probe into Saudi war crimes
[19/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 19 (Saba) – A total of 108 humanitarian organizations signed a letter calling on the United Nations and the Human Rights Council to form an international commission to investigate into war crimes committed by the aggression coalition states led by Saudi Arabia and UAE against the civilians in Yemen.

The organizations delivered the letter to the UN headquarters in the capital Sanaa, demanding the human rights council, the United Nations, the international organizations and governments of the world to press the aggression states from committing massacres against the 26 million Yemenis.

The letter provided in numbers the disastrous humanitarian situations resulted from the continuing Saudi attacks on the Yemeni cities and infrastructures in addition to the all-out blockade.


Mona M./zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[19/سبتمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطن وإصابة خمسة آخرين بغارات على حجة
[19/سبتمبر/2017]
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية كشر بحجة
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
108 منظمة واتحاد توقع رسالة للمطالبة بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق بجرائم العدوان باليمن
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
إتحاد طلبة العرب يدين مجازر آل سعود في اليمن
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
