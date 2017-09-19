108 humanitarian organizations sign letter demanding probe into Saudi war crimes [19/سبتمبر/2017]



SANAA, Sep 19 (Saba) – A total of 108 humanitarian organizations signed a letter calling on the United Nations and the Human Rights Council to form an international commission to investigate into war crimes committed by the aggression coalition states led by Saudi Arabia and UAE against the civilians in Yemen.



The organizations delivered the letter to the UN headquarters in the capital Sanaa, demanding the human rights council, the United Nations, the international organizations and governments of the world to press the aggression states from committing massacres against the 26 million Yemenis.



The letter provided in numbers the disastrous humanitarian situations resulted from the continuing Saudi attacks on the Yemeni cities and infrastructures in addition to the all-out blockade.





