Arab Students Union strongly condemns Saudi massacres on Yemeni people [19/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 19 (Saba) – Arab Students Union strongly condemned massacres of the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.



In a statement received by Saba, the union said the massacres of Arhab and Atan brought disgrace on the face of the Arab League, the United Nations and the Security Council.



The union called on all humanitarian organizations to act to stop injustice and save the lives of the Yemeni people.





