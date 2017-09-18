Army kills mercenaries in Taiz [18/سبتمبر/2017] TAIZ, Sep. 18 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries on Monday were killed by the army and popular forces in the districts of al-Ma'afer and al-Selw in Taiz province.



The army and popular forces thwarted an attempt of the mercenaries to move towards Darkhaf area in al-Ma'afer, killing and injuring among them, a military official told Saba.



The official said that the army and popular forces also thwarted an attempt of the mercenaries to move towards Shabkha al-Sayar area and al-Sawda hill in the district of al-Selw, leaving a number of mercenaries killed and injured.



In addition, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the northwestern of Khaled military camp in Mawza'a district in Taiz.



The mercenaries were caused huge losses among their ranks and their ordnance.



HA



Saba