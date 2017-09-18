ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 18 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 07:23:20م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مشائخ وحكماء وأعيان وقيادات محافظة الجوف
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم مشائخ وحكماء وأعيان وقيادات محافظة الجوف،  بحضور عضوي المجلس السياسي الأعلى مبارك المشن ومحمد النعيمي ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي...
المحكمة الاتحادية العليا العراقية تأمر بتعليق إستفتاء إستقلال إقليم كردستان العراق
أمرت المحكمة الاتحادية العليا في العراق اليوم الاثنين بتعليق الاستفتاء المرتقب بشأن استقلال إقليم كردستان العراق .. مؤكدة أن قرار الاستفتاء غير دستوري.
منطقة اليورو تسجل معدل تضخم 1.5بالمائة في أغسطس الماضي
ارتفع معدل التضخم الرئيسي في منطقة اليورو في أربعة أشهر خلال أغسطس الماضي.
رونالدو يعود لريال مدريد للضغط على برشلونة المتصدر
سيعود كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد إلى المباريات أمام ريال بيتيس يوم الاربعاء القادم بعد قضاء عقوبة إيقاف خمس مباريات في وقت يسعى فيه حامل اللقب لمواصلة الضغط على غريمه برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الاولى الاسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير المياه يشكل لجنة للتحقيق في ملابسات وفاة أربعة بمنهل مؤسسة المياه بأمانة العاصمة
لقاء للسلطة المحلية بإب وتعز لمناقشة التحضيرات للمشاركة في أعياد الثورة
ندوة بصنعاء حول ثورة 21 سبتمبر الأهداف والمنجزات
(فرونتكس): تراجع كبير في عمليات الهجرة غير الشرعية للاتحاد الأوروبي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills mercenaries in Taiz
[18/سبتمبر/2017] TAIZ, Sep. 18 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries on Monday were killed by the army and popular forces in the districts of al-Ma'afer and al-Selw in Taiz province.

The army and popular forces thwarted an attempt of the mercenaries to move towards Darkhaf area in al-Ma'afer, killing and injuring among them, a military official told Saba.

The official said that the army and popular forces also thwarted an attempt of the mercenaries to move towards Shabkha al-Sayar area and al-Sawda hill in the district of al-Selw, leaving a number of mercenaries killed and injured.

In addition, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the northwestern of Khaled military camp in Mawza'a district in Taiz.

The mercenaries were caused huge losses among their ranks and their ordnance.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مجلس النواب يدين مجزرة حريب القراميش ويحث لجنة الشئون الخارجية على فضح جرائم العدوان
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي رئيس منظمة أطباء بلا حدود الأسبانية
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
قيادة أمانة العاصمة والسلطة المحلية تدين مجزرة العدوان في حريب القراميش
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر بني الموش في حجة
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by