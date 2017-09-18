ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 18 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 07:23:20م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مشائخ وحكماء وأعيان وقيادات محافظة الجوف
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم مشائخ وحكماء وأعيان وقيادات محافظة الجوف،  بحضور عضوي المجلس السياسي الأعلى مبارك المشن ومحمد النعيمي ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي...
المحكمة الاتحادية العليا العراقية تأمر بتعليق إستفتاء إستقلال إقليم كردستان العراق
أمرت المحكمة الاتحادية العليا في العراق اليوم الاثنين بتعليق الاستفتاء المرتقب بشأن استقلال إقليم كردستان العراق .. مؤكدة أن قرار الاستفتاء غير دستوري.
منطقة اليورو تسجل معدل تضخم 1.5بالمائة في أغسطس الماضي
ارتفع معدل التضخم الرئيسي في منطقة اليورو في أربعة أشهر خلال أغسطس الماضي.
رونالدو يعود لريال مدريد للضغط على برشلونة المتصدر
سيعود كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد إلى المباريات أمام ريال بيتيس يوم الاربعاء القادم بعد قضاء عقوبة إيقاف خمس مباريات في وقت يسعى فيه حامل اللقب لمواصلة الضغط على غريمه برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الاولى الاسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير المياه يشكل لجنة للتحقيق في ملابسات وفاة أربعة بمنهل مؤسسة المياه بأمانة العاصمة
لقاء للسلطة المحلية بإب وتعز لمناقشة التحضيرات للمشاركة في أعياد الثورة
ندوة بصنعاء حول ثورة 21 سبتمبر الأهداف والمنجزات
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Missile force targets mercenaries in Jawf
[18/سبتمبر/2017] JAWF, Sep. 8 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces pounded on Monday a ballistic missile on Saudi mercenaries' gatherings in Jawf province.

The missile force fired an Urgan missile and a barrage of katyusha rockets on the gatherings in the governmental compound in al-Hazm city in Jawf, killing and injuring a number of mercenaries, including mercenaries' leaders.

Further, the missile force of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in al-Harashf area in al-Muton district with a barrage of katyusha rockets, causing direct injuries at their ranks.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مجلس النواب يدين مجزرة حريب القراميش ويحث لجنة الشئون الخارجية على فضح جرائم العدوان
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي رئيس منظمة أطباء بلا حدود الأسبانية
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
قيادة أمانة العاصمة والسلطة المحلية تدين مجزرة العدوان في حريب القراميش
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر بني الموش في حجة
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
