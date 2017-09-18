Missile force targets mercenaries in Jawf [18/سبتمبر/2017] JAWF, Sep. 8 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces pounded on Monday a ballistic missile on Saudi mercenaries' gatherings in Jawf province.



The missile force fired an Urgan missile and a barrage of katyusha rockets on the gatherings in the governmental compound in al-Hazm city in Jawf, killing and injuring a number of mercenaries, including mercenaries' leaders.



Further, the missile force of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in al-Harashf area in al-Muton district with a barrage of katyusha rockets, causing direct injuries at their ranks.



Saba