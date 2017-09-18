Army carries out unique military operation in Jawf [18/سبتمبر/2017] JAWF, Sep. 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces managed on Monday to carry out a unique military operation on sites of the aggression's mercenaries in Sabreen area in Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf province.



A military official said that in the unique military operation a military vehicle was destroyed at the hands of the army and popular forces in the area.



The official said that the army and popular forces seized the mercenaries' military weapons after fleeing their site.



The official added that the army and popular forces destroyed a military vehicle carrying with mercenaries in al-Khanjar area in Jawf province.



HA



Saba