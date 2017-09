Army foils infiltration attempt in Shabwa [18/سبتمبر/2017] SHABWA, Sep. 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday thwarted an infiltration attempt of the aggression's mercenaries towards al-Saq area in Usailan district in Shabwa province.



A military official said that a number of mercenaries were killed and injured in the failed attempt towards the area.



HA



Saba