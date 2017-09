17 airstrikes hit Saada [18/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 18 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched more than 17 raids on Saada province since early Monday morning, a security official told Saba.

10 airstrikes hit Aleeb mountain, one raid targeted Al Awadee in Kataf distract, causing serious damage to public properties and residents' farms.

Other three airstrikes hit Kahlan area, and three others targeted Yasnam area of Baqim distract.





Reem K/zak



saba