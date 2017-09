Saudi aggression warplanes hit Saada [18/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 18 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets launched four raids targeting Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Monday.



The official said the warplanes launched three raids on Al fara area of Kataf district amid intense flying over the region since yesterday morning.





