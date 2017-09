President meets Director of Operations of European Commission [18/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 18 (Saba) – President Saleh al-Sammad met at the Presidential Palace with Director of Operations in the European Commission's Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection department (ECHO).



In the meeting, the president discussed the humanitarian situations in the country with the visiting European official, as well as the all-out blockade imposed by the Saudi regime against the Yemeni people.





Eman M./zak



