Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [18/سبتمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Sep 18 (Saba) - A military official told Saba that two Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by fire of the army and popular forces on Sunday, while the artillery hit their gatherings in al-Jahmaliya directorate of Taiz governorate.





The official said that the army and popular forces also repelled a mercenaries' attempt to infiltrate towards al-Salheen hilltop of al-SHaqab district, killing a mercenary and wounding others.





Najat N./zak

