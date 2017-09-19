ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 19 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:24:56م
عمليات نوعية تكبد جيش العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة 
نفذ أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات هجومية نوعية  في مختلف الجبهات الداخلية و ما وراء الحدود كبدت  العدو السعودي خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح و العتاد.
المحكمة الاتحادية العليا العراقية تأمر بتعليق إستفتاء إستقلال إقليم كردستان العراق
أمرت المحكمة الاتحادية العليا في العراق اليوم الاثنين بتعليق الاستفتاء المرتقب بشأن استقلال إقليم كردستان العراق .. مؤكدة أن قرار الاستفتاء غير دستوري.
منطقة اليورو تسجل معدل تضخم 1.5بالمائة في أغسطس الماضي
ارتفع معدل التضخم الرئيسي في منطقة اليورو في أربعة أشهر خلال أغسطس الماضي.
رونالدو يعود لريال مدريد للضغط على برشلونة المتصدر
سيعود كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد إلى المباريات أمام ريال بيتيس يوم الاربعاء القادم بعد قضاء عقوبة إيقاف خمس مباريات في وقت يسعى فيه حامل اللقب لمواصلة الضغط على غريمه برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الاولى الاسباني لكرة القدم.
مصرع وإصابة مرتزقة بهجوم على مواقعهم في الجوف
ورشة عمل عن الخطوات الفنية التنفيذية لتشغيل (Ipv6) إنترنت
وزير الصحة يلتقى ممثلة منظمة الإغاثة الدولية
مؤسسة حيدرة تطالب بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق دولية في جرائم الحرب باليمن
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[18/سبتمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Sep 18 (Saba) - A military official told Saba that two Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by fire of the army and popular forces on Sunday, while the artillery hit their gatherings in al-Jahmaliya directorate of Taiz governorate.


The official said that the army and popular forces also repelled a mercenaries' attempt to infiltrate towards al-Salheen hilltop of al-SHaqab district, killing a mercenary and wounding others.


Najat N./zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مؤسسة حيدرة تطالب بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق دولية في جرائم الحرب باليمن
[19/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف المواطنين والجسور ومحطات الوقود
[19/سبتمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطن وإصابة خمسة آخرين بغارات على حجة
[19/سبتمبر/2017]
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية كشر بحجة
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
108 منظمة واتحاد توقع رسالة للمطالبة بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق بجرائم العدوان باليمن
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
