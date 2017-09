Water minister meets visiting EU delegation [17/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 17 (Saba) - Minister of Water and Environment Nabil Abdullah met with the visiting European Union delegation.

During the meeting, the minister discussed the resumption of partnership with the EU in the field of supporting the water and sanitation sector in Yemen.

The two sides discussed efforts to combat cholera epidemic.



Eman M./zak



