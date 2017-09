National forces kill many Saudi-paid mercenaries [16/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 16 (Saba) – The Missile forces of the army and popular forces launched Katuosha missiles on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Naqil Farthat in Nehm district west of Marib province, killing and wounding many, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The national forces also destroyed two military vehicles of the mercenaries by artillery shelling east of Nehm.





Reem K/zak

saba