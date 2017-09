Saudi aggression airstrike kills 2 civilians in Saada [16/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 16 (Saba) –Two civilians were killed in an air strike launched by the Saudi aggression air forces on Ketaf district in Saada province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that the air strike also wounded others.





Reem K/zak





saba