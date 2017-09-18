ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 18 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:41:17ص
دك تحصينات ومواقع العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته في الساعات الماضية
دكت مدفعية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحصينات ومواقع العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية وكبدتهم خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد .
الرئيس السوري يلتقي وفدا برلمانيا إيطاليا بدمشق
التقي الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد اليوم، وفدا برلمانيا إيطاليا برئاسة السيناتور ماريو روماني عضو مجلس الشيوخ.
مازدا تعلن عن خطط للتحول بالكامل إلى إنتاج السيارات الكهربائية بحلول 2030م
أعلنت شركة (مازدا) اليابانية لصناعة السيارات عن خطط للتحول بالكامل إلى إنتاج السيارات الكهربائية ومن بينها السيارات الهجينة بحلول أوائل 2030م مع تحول المزيد من شركات إنتاج السيارات إلى استراتيجيات للالتزام بالقوانين المشددة الخاصة بالانبعاثات عالمياً.
تأهل فرنسا لنهائي كأس ديفيز للتنس بعد فوزها على صربيا
فاز الفرنسي جو-ويلفريد تسونجا على الصربي دوسان لايوفيتش 2-6 و6-2 و7-6 و6-2 ليعطي بلاده تقدما لا يمكن تعويضه بنتيجة 3-1 على صربيا ولتحجز مكانها في نهائي كأس ديفيز للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
افتتاح مركز الصحة الإنجابية التابع للجمعية اليمنية للصحة
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر بني الموش في حجة
ريال مدريد يصل لرقم قياسي تاريخي صمد 54 عاما بعد فوزه على سوسيداد 1/3
العاصفة ماريا تتطور إلى إعصار يتجه نحو الكاريبي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Missile, artillery forces target Saudi enemy positions in Najran
[16/سبتمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Sep 16 (Saba) - The missile and artillery forces of the national army targeted numbers of the Saudi enemy positions in Najran, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

In the attack, the missile force targeted gatherings of the Saudi-paid mercenaries and their military vehicles in Thu Rouain, causing direct casualties, the official said.

He added that the artillery shelled enemy sites in al- Makhrooq area, al- Sodais censorship and al- Mostahdeth, inflicting heavy losses upon the enemy.


Eman M/zak



saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر بني الموش في حجة
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
شهداء وجرحى بنيران حرس الحدود وطيران العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 17 غارة على صعدة
[18/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يعاود استهداف مديرية بني حشيش
[17/سبتمبر/2017]
وقفة احتجاجية أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة بصنعاء
[17/سبتمبر/2017]
