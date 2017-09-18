Missile, artillery forces target Saudi enemy positions in Najran [16/سبتمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Sep 16 (Saba) - The missile and artillery forces of the national army targeted numbers of the Saudi enemy positions in Najran, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



In the attack, the missile force targeted gatherings of the Saudi-paid mercenaries and their military vehicles in Thu Rouain, causing direct casualties, the official said.



He added that the artillery shelled enemy sites in al- Makhrooq area, al- Sodais censorship and al- Mostahdeth, inflicting heavy losses upon the enemy.





Eman M/zak







saba