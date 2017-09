Army launches missile on Saudi mercenaries on Medi [16/سبتمبر/2017]



MEDI, Sep 16 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired two ballistic missiles on Saudi mercenaries in north of Medi in Hajjah province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation took place on Friday, bombing weapons depot and causing huge losses at the mercenaries' ranks, the official added.





Najat N./zak



Saba