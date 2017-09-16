Leader of the revolution delivers speech to the nation [16/سبتمبر/2017]



SANAA, Sep 16 (Saba) – The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, delivered a speech to the nation on the latest developments on the national and regional arenas.

The leader praised the achievements of the national rocketry forces, saying the forces have recently successfully tested launching a ballistic missile towards Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE.

The leader said that all Saudi oil facilities have become at the range of our missiles.

"Any foolish attempt to attack or invade Hodeidah port city will be meet by steps that we did not do before, as targeting oil tankers," al-Houthi said.

He also said that the aggression coalition has been prepared escalating attacks on the frontlines of Nehm and Serwah, and we will meet such escalation with escalation.

The leader also called for opening recruitments to reinforce the front lines.

"We have now pilotless aircrafts and drones and they will be used in the battle very soon," he said.

"We have also developed naval capabilities to hit any target in the Saudi ports and through the sea in the other bank of the Red Sea," the leader warned.





