ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:13:57م
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
كبد أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن خلال الساعات الماضية .
إصابة 18 شخصاً في تفجير داخل قطار مترو أنفاق العاصمة البريطانية لندن
أعلنت شرطة العاصمة البريطانية اليوم الجمعة عن اصابة 18 شخصاً بجروح في التفجير الذي وقع صباح اليوم داخل قطار في مترو أنفاق العاصمة .. مؤكدة ان الحادث يعد "إرهابياً".
بورصة تونس تقفل تعاملات الأسبوع على انخفاض
أقفل المؤشر الرئيس للبورصة التونسية " توناندكس " تعاملات الأسبوع على انخفاض بنسبة 75ر0 % ليصل عند 6270 نقطة .
الإتحاد الدولي لإلتقاط الأوتاد يمنح الشارة الذهبية في التحكيم للدبأ والبواب
منح الإتحاد الدولي لإلتقاط الأوتاد الشارة الذهبية في التحكيم الدولي للحكمان الوطنيان فيصل الدبأ والدكتور جابر البواب فيما حصل الحكمان جمال الطويل ومعين الحربي على الشارة الفضية.
آخر الأخبار:
قتلى وجرحى من المرتزقة في هجوم على مواقعهم بلحج
شهيدان بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت دراجتهما في تعز
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارت على موزع بتعز
كيم جونج اون يؤكد أن بلاده تقترب من استكمال قوتها النووية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Leader of the revolution delivers speech to the nation
[16/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 16 (Saba) – The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, delivered a speech to the nation on the latest developments on the national and regional arenas.
The leader praised the achievements of the national rocketry forces, saying the forces have recently successfully tested launching a ballistic missile towards Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE.
The leader said that all Saudi oil facilities have become at the range of our missiles.
"Any foolish attempt to attack or invade Hodeidah port city will be meet by steps that we did not do before, as targeting oil tankers," al-Houthi said.
He also said that the aggression coalition has been prepared escalating attacks on the frontlines of Nehm and Serwah, and we will meet such escalation with escalation.
The leader also called for opening recruitments to reinforce the front lines.
"We have now pilotless aircrafts and drones and they will be used in the battle very soon," he said.
"We have also developed naval capabilities to hit any target in the Saudi ports and through the sea in the other bank of the Red Sea," the leader warned.


Mona/Najat/zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
شهيدان بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت دراجتهما في تعز
[16/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارت على موزع بتعز
[16/سبتمبر/2017]
استشهاد ستة مواطنين في غارات لطيران العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
[16/سبتمبر/2017]
غارتان على كتاف وقصف سعودي يستهدف غمر بصعدة
[15/سبتمبر/2017]
اجتماع بهمدان يؤكد الاستمرار في رفد جبهات الشرف والبطولة
[15/سبتمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by