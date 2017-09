Artillery targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Lahij [16/سبتمبر/2017]



LAHIJ, Sep 16 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries troops south of Kahbub in Lahj province, a military official said.



The attack hit the mercenaries in al- Tabah al- Bayda south of Kahbub, causing direct casualties.



Eman M./zak



SABA