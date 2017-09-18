ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 18 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:41:17ص
دك تحصينات ومواقع العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته في الساعات الماضية
دكت مدفعية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحصينات ومواقع العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية وكبدتهم خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد .
الرئيس السوري يلتقي وفدا برلمانيا إيطاليا بدمشق
التقي الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد اليوم، وفدا برلمانيا إيطاليا برئاسة السيناتور ماريو روماني عضو مجلس الشيوخ.
مازدا تعلن عن خطط للتحول بالكامل إلى إنتاج السيارات الكهربائية بحلول 2030م
أعلنت شركة (مازدا) اليابانية لصناعة السيارات عن خطط للتحول بالكامل إلى إنتاج السيارات الكهربائية ومن بينها السيارات الهجينة بحلول أوائل 2030م مع تحول المزيد من شركات إنتاج السيارات إلى استراتيجيات للالتزام بالقوانين المشددة الخاصة بالانبعاثات عالمياً.
تأهل فرنسا لنهائي كأس ديفيز للتنس بعد فوزها على صربيا
فاز الفرنسي جو-ويلفريد تسونجا على الصربي دوسان لايوفيتش 2-6 و6-2 و7-6 و6-2 ليعطي بلاده تقدما لا يمكن تعويضه بنتيجة 3-1 على صربيا ولتحجز مكانها في نهائي كأس ديفيز للتنس اليوم الأحد.
آخر الأخبار:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets enemy sites in Jizan ,Najran
[16/سبتمبر/2017]
NAJRAN, Sep 16 (Saba) - The army and popular forces targeted Saudi enemy troops in Masfofa site in Jizan province and in al- Talah in Najran province, a military official told Saba.
The artillery of the national army also bombed a bulldozer belonging to the enemy at Masfofa, the official added.
Meanwhile, the official said that the missile force of the national army targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries at al-Talah site with a number of Katyusha rockets, and the artillery shelled gatherings of the mercenaries at the site of Abassah in Najran.


Eman/zak

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
