Army targets enemy sites in Jizan ,Najran [16/سبتمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Sep 16 (Saba) - The army and popular forces targeted Saudi enemy troops in Masfofa site in Jizan province and in al- Talah in Najran province, a military official told Saba.

The artillery of the national army also bombed a bulldozer belonging to the enemy at Masfofa, the official added.

Meanwhile, the official said that the missile force of the national army targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries at al-Talah site with a number of Katyusha rockets, and the artillery shelled gatherings of the mercenaries at the site of Abassah in Najran.





