Saudi aggression fighter jets hit Saada, damage farms [16/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 16 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged late on Friday two airstrikes on Ketaf district of Saada province, an official told Saba.



Meanwhile, the enemy artillery hit Ghamr district in the province, said the official.

The strikes and shelling resulted huge destruction to the villagers' farms and properties.





Najat N/zak



Saba