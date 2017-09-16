ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:20:00ص
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
كبد أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن خلال الساعات الماضية .
إصابة 18 شخصاً في تفجير داخل قطار مترو أنفاق العاصمة البريطانية لندن
أعلنت شرطة العاصمة البريطانية اليوم الجمعة عن اصابة 18 شخصاً بجروح في التفجير الذي وقع صباح اليوم داخل قطار في مترو أنفاق العاصمة .. مؤكدة ان الحادث يعد "إرهابياً".
تحليل عروض شراء أذون خزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء  تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1014 ) بقيمة 109 مليارات و 718 مليوناً  و600 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
الإتحاد الدولي لإلتقاط الأوتاد يمنح الشارة الذهبية في التحكيم للدبأ والبواب
منح الإتحاد الدولي لإلتقاط الأوتاد الشارة الذهبية في التحكيم الدولي للحكمان الوطنيان فيصل الدبأ والدكتور جابر البواب فيما حصل الحكمان جمال الطويل ومعين الحربي على الشارة الفضية.
آخر الأخبار:
بكين تدعو واشنطن للتوقف عن تهديد كوريا الشمالية
"الاميركي للأعاصير": هوزيه يكتسب قوة ويتحرك صوب الساحل الشرقي
برلماني اميركي يعرض صفقة لقاء الافراج عن اسانج
استشهاد ستة مواطنين في غارات لطيران العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hit Saudi troops in Najran, Asir
[16/سبتمبر/2017]

ASIR, Sep 16 ( Saba) - The missile and artillery units of the army and popular forces hit enemy Saudi soldiers' gatherings and their sites in the border provinces of Najran and Asir, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The official said that the missile force and artillery targeted the gatherings in Raboua city and Qamaa Sheikh site in Asir, causing direct casualties at their ranks.

Meanwhile the artillery force hit al-Homar site in Najran as the coalition warplanes waged seven air strikes on al-Shorfaa site, also in Najran, the official added.


Najat N/zak

SABA
