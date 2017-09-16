Army hit Saudi troops in Najran, Asir [16/سبتمبر/2017]



ASIR, Sep 16 ( Saba) - The missile and artillery units of the army and popular forces hit enemy Saudi soldiers' gatherings and their sites in the border provinces of Najran and Asir, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that the missile force and artillery targeted the gatherings in Raboua city and Qamaa Sheikh site in Asir, causing direct casualties at their ranks.



Meanwhile the artillery force hit al-Homar site in Najran as the coalition warplanes waged seven air strikes on al-Shorfaa site, also in Najran, the official added.





Najat N/zak



SABA