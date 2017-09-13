Telephone call between Revolution Leader, the former President [13/سبتمبر/2017] SANA'A, Sept 13 (Saba) - A telephone call was made on Wednesday between the Former President and the Head of the General People's Congress (GPC) Ali Abdullah Saleh and the Leader of Ansar Allah the Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi .



In the telephone call, they discussed the developments in the national scene and the partnership between the General People's Congress and Ansar Allah and their allies.



The Former President and the Revolution leader also discussed the partnership in confronting the aggression coalition and in defending the Yemen's homeland.



They further discussed managing the State's affairs in accordance with the Yemeni Constitution and Laws and the political agreement signed between the GPC and Ansar Allah on July 28, 2016.



In the phone call, the view points of the Head of the GPC and the Revolution Leader are identical.



The Former President and the Revolution Leader affirmed the importance of maintaining the unity of the internal front, unity of position; and directing all national efforts and energies to confront the aggression in all fronts.



They also confirmed the importance of achieving the victory against the aggression coalition and failing all its plans aimed at tearing apart the homeland and dismantling the social fabric of the Yemeni people.



