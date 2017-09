Military operation inflicts heavy losses upon Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [13/سبتمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Sep 13 (Saba) – The national forces of the army and popular committees carried out a special military operation in Tazi province early on Wednesday, a military official told Saba.



The operation took place in west of Moza directorate, inflicting heavy casualties among the mercenaries.





Amal/zak

