Saudi aggression wages 15 air strikes on Haradh, Medi [13/سبتمبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Sep 13 (Saba) – The US-Backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged 15 air strikes on Haradh and Medi districts in Hajjah province, an office told Saba on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the national forces hit back Saudi-paid mercenaries on the ground in the same districts.





