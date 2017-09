Safan tribes mobilize fighters to front lines [13/سبتمبر/2017]



SANAA, Sep 13 (Saba) – Safan tribes gathered in the capital Sanaa, vowing to send more fighters to front lines to fight and defeat Saudi-led aggression.



In a statement by the powerful tribes, Safan tribes said ithey have already sent men to the battlefronts and pledged to continue sending reinforcements to the front lines.



The tribes stressed on uniting internal ranks to thwart aggression plots.







Reem K./zak

saba