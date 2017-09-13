Saudi air strikes kill 3 civilians in Saada [13/سبتمبر/2017]



SANAA, Sep 13 (Saba) – Saudi aggression warplanes continued targeting civilians in several provinces over the past hours, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official said the warplanes launched three raids on the main road in Burkan area of Razeh district in Saada province, killing three citizens and burning their car. Also in Saada, the enemy jets waged four raids on Al Malel area of Kitaf district.



In Sanaa governorate, the fighter jets launched two strikes on Yam mountain of Nehm district.



In Hajjah province, the aggression coalition carried out 15 air strikes on Haradh and Medi districts.

In Taiz, the aggression conducted two air attacks on Mozaa district.





Reem K/zak

