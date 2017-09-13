ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:31:26م
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
كبد أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية قوى العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والعتاد في جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن خلال الساعات الماضية .
اصابات في مواجهات مع الاحتلال في ابو ديس والاحتلال يهدم 9 منازل قرب اريحا
أصيب عدد من الفلسطينيين بالاختناق، جراء إطلاق قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الأربعاء، قنابل الغاز السامة المسيلة للدموع في مواجهات شهدتها بلدة أبو ديس جنوب شرق مدينة القدس المحتلة.
ارتفاع الأسهم الأمريكية لمستوى قياسي عند الفتح مع انحسار الإعصار إيرما
ارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز الأمريكي إلى مستوى قياسي عند الفتح اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار تراجع قوة الإعصار (إيرما) إلى عاصفة مدارية قبيل التدشين المرتقب لهاتف آيفون الجديد الذي تنتجه آبل.
المبدع ميسي يقود برشلونة للفوز 3-صفر على يوفنتوس
قاد ليونيل ميسي فريقه برشلونة للفوز 3-صفر على يوفنتوس بتسجيله هدفين في بداية قوية للفريق القطالوني ضمن منافسات المجموعة الرابعة بدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم امس الثلاثاء.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi air strikes kill 3 civilians in Saada
[13/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 13 (Saba) – Saudi aggression warplanes continued targeting civilians in several provinces over the past hours, an official told Saba on Wednesday.

The official said the warplanes launched three raids on the main road in Burkan area of Razeh district in Saada province, killing three citizens and burning their car. Also in Saada, the enemy jets waged four raids on Al Malel area of Kitaf district.

In Sanaa governorate, the fighter jets launched two strikes on Yam mountain of Nehm district.

In Hajjah province, the aggression coalition carried out 15 air strikes on Haradh and Medi districts.
In Taiz, the aggression conducted two air attacks on Mozaa district.


Reem K/zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد مواطن في غارة لطيران العدوان على رازح بصعدة
[13/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظتي صعدة ومأرب بعدة غارات
[13/سبتمبر/2017]
قبائل صعفان تعلن النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[12/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف المواطنين وممتلكاتهم
[12/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على حرض وميدي
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
