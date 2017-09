Artillery targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [13/سبتمبر/2017]



JAWF, Sep 13 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries in a security checkpoint in Hrab valley of Khab and Shaaf in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling hit the target and ambulances were seen rushing to the site.





Reem K/zak

saba