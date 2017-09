Army fires Katyusha on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [13/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 13 ( Saba) –The rocketry forces of the army and popular committees hit US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in Marib, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The national forces hit the target in Salb mountain west of Marib province.

The attack killed dozens.



Meanwhile, the aggression coalition waged air strike on Serwah district in the same province.





