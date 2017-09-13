Human Rights Minister discusses prisoners' file with ICRC delegation [13/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 13 (Saba) - Minister of Human Rights Alia Abdul Latif met here with deputy head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Carlos Morazzani.



At the meeting, which took place on Tuesday, the minister reviewed a file of the Yemeni prisoners who have been transferred from Marib and Aden city to the aggression states of Saudi Arabia and UAE.



The minister also discussed with Morazzani the obstacles set by the aggression states to prevent transferring the prisoners' file to the United Nations Human Rights Committee in Geneva.





Najat N./zak



saba