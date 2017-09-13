Army targets Saudi troops in Najran, Jizan [13/سبتمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Sep 13 (Saba) – The rocketry and artillery forces of the army and popular committees targeted Saudi troops and their military equipment inside border cities of Najran and Jizan, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The missile attack hit the troops and mercenaries behind Altalaa area in Najran, while the artillery shelled the enemy in Rakabat Alsudais.



In Jizan, the artillery attack hit the target in al-Moanak area.



Amal/zak

saba