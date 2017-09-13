ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:02:40م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي في وفاة عضو مركزية الحزب الإشتراكي يحيى طالع
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة عضو اللجنة المركزية للحزب الإشتراكي يحيى حمود يحيى طالع.
اصابات في مواجهات مع الاحتلال في ابو ديس والاحتلال يهدم 9 منازل قرب اريحا
أصيب عدد من الفلسطينيين بالاختناق، جراء إطلاق قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الأربعاء، قنابل الغاز السامة المسيلة للدموع في مواجهات شهدتها بلدة أبو ديس جنوب شرق مدينة القدس المحتلة.
ارتفاع الأسهم الأمريكية لمستوى قياسي عند الفتح مع انحسار الإعصار إيرما
ارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز الأمريكي إلى مستوى قياسي عند الفتح اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار تراجع قوة الإعصار (إيرما) إلى عاصفة مدارية قبيل التدشين المرتقب لهاتف آيفون الجديد الذي تنتجه آبل.
المبدع ميسي يقود برشلونة للفوز 3-صفر على يوفنتوس
قاد ليونيل ميسي فريقه برشلونة للفوز 3-صفر على يوفنتوس بتسجيله هدفين في بداية قوية للفريق القطالوني ضمن منافسات المجموعة الرابعة بدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم امس الثلاثاء.
انتخاب حليمة يعقوب رئيسة لسنغافورة
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظتي صعدة ومأرب بعدة غارات
عملية نوعية على مواقع الغزاة والمرتزقة بمديرية موزع في تعز
كندا تعلن إنقاذ 691 من مواطنيها من إعصار إيرما
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets Saudi troops in Najran, Jizan
[13/سبتمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Sep 13 (Saba) – The rocketry and artillery forces of the army and popular committees targeted Saudi troops and their military equipment inside border cities of Najran and Jizan, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The missile attack hit the troops and mercenaries behind Altalaa area in Najran, while the artillery shelled the enemy in Rakabat Alsudais.

In Jizan, the artillery attack hit the target in al-Moanak area.

Amal/zak
saba
